Sanders: $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill Won’t Add to Inflation Since Its Paid for ‘Significantly by Higher Taxes’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that the $3.5 trillion spending bill won’t add to inflation issues because it will be paid for “significantly by higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.”

Sanders said, “I am concerned about inflation, among many other things. As I think you know, this bill, this 3.5 trillion, and then there’s another 600 billion in a so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, will pay for itself. It will be paid for in a variety of ways, but significantly by higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations. So, that should not add to the inflation concerns.”

