Stabenow: Asking Rich to Pay ‘More Than Zero’ in Taxes Is ‘Not a Tax Increase’

While discussing the negotiations over the $3.5 trillion budget package, Stabenow said, “We really believe that it’s time that the American people know that somebody’s got their back, and that the tax code should work for working people, not just the rich, not just the millionaires and billionaires. We believe that if you ask billionaires to pay something, that’s not a tax increase, more than zero, it’s not a tax increase.”

