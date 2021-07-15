Andrea Mitchell: Trump’s Sanctions and COVID ‘Cratered’ Cuba’s Economy

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host Andrea Mitchell said that while she knows why people criticized Cuba’s regime, “COVID has, on top of the Trump sanctions, cratered their economy.”

During an interview with Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Mitchell asked, “I want to ask you about Cuba. Because I know all of the reasons for criticizing the regime right now, the president, the secretary of state, Sen. Menendez, very strongly when I interviewed him the other day. But COVID has, on top of the Trump sanctions, cratered their economy. Should we find ways to do more for the Cuban people and for relaxing some of the Trump restrictions on remittances, wire transfers that go to families back home?”

