Cotton: Biden, Blinken ‘Sticking a Kick Me Sign on Uncle Sam’s Back’ by Accepting United Nations Probe of U.S.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized the Biden administration for asking the United Nations to investigate the United States over allegations of racism.

The Arkansas Republican lawmaker likened President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s welcoming of the United Nations probe to putting a “kick me sign” on the back of the country.

“Totally pathetic,” Cotton said. “Laura, Tony Blinken, like his boss, Joe Biden, is sticking a kick me sign on Uncle Sam’s back here. They should tell that rapporteur to pack his bags and head straight to China, where China is committing genocide against religious and ethnic minorities, where they’re engaged in the systematic sterilization of minority women so they can’t reproduce, or barring that, the systematic rape of them, so they produce Han Chinese, to say nothing of what they’ve done to Hong Kong over the last year, or to Christians who are simply trying to worship God in their homes throughout China, that’s where the UN should be focusing on human rights abuses. They should not be coming to the United States. And it’s disgraceful that Joe Biden, Tony Blinken have asked them to do so.”

