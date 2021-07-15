Los Angeles County Health Official: ‘More Strict Measures’ Will Be Needed if We Don’t Get COVID Numbers Down

During a portion of an interview with LA’s KTTV on Thursday, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis discussed the county reinstituting its mask mandate and stated that the county doesn’t want to “have to” issue citations for violating the mandate, and that unless coronavirus numbers in the county decline, stricter measures will be needed.

Davis said, “We have done this in the past, we’ll continue to go out and educate. It’s not something we really want to have to do in terms of giving citations. We really do need to get these numbers down. Otherwise, we’re going to end up in a situation where more strict measures have to be put in place.”

