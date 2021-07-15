Los Angeles County Health Official: Requiring Masks, Even for Vaccinated People Is ‘Much Easier’ and ‘Makes This a Normal Practice Again’

During a portion of a statement on the county reinstituting its mask mandate broadcast on LA’s KNBC on Thursday, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis stated that requiring everyone, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated to wear a mask indoors is “much easier and universal and makes this a normal practice again,” and will hopefully lead to lower coronavirus numbers.

Davis said, “Our hope is that, with continued vaccination of people, as well as with masking by everyone indoors, which is much easier and universal and makes this a normal practice again, that we won’t see continued increases in the cases and we’ll start to start to see lower numbers.”

