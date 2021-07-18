Mark Levin: Joe Biden ‘Is a Human Pandemic’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “American Marxism,” warned against President Joe Biden’s so-called progressive policies, adding they were a threat to America’s prosperity.

“My reaction to the agenda is that Joe Biden and his merry group of proletariat supporters there in the White House are destroying this country,” he said. “If I’m communist China, and I’m communist North Korea, and I’m communist Cuba, and I’m communists Venezuela, if I’m the regime in Iran, and so forth, all of our enemies, I’m sitting back and I’m laughing, because Joe Biden is destroying this country from within, and I don’t have to raise a finger.”

“He is a human pandemic,” Levin added. “He’s done more damage to this country in six months than communist China could ever do to us. And he is a grave threat, and his administration is a grave threat. They’re a threat to our civil liberties and free speech. They’re a threat to our economic system. They’re a threat to our sovereignty, open border. This man hasn’t even traveled to the Southern border to see what his policies are doing, because he doesn’t give a damn. He knows what they’re doing, this push for critical race theory and this — and this LatCrit, and all the other things I talk about in ‘American Marxism.'”

