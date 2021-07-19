ABC’s Hostin: ‘Ghoulish’ Fox News Is Pushing ‘Anti-Vaccine Propaganda’ for Politics

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that it was “ghoulish” that Fox News was playing a “key role in disseminating anti-vaccine propaganda.”

Hostin claimed this effort is to hurt the Biden administration’s vaccination drive to help Republicans in the midterms.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The CDC had just called this the pandemic of the unvaccinated. So who do you blame for this, Sunny?”

Hostin said, “Well, I don’t know if the question is who do I blame. I think you just have to look at the facts. The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday labeled health misinformation an urgent public health threat. When you look at the stats, Fox News has played a key role in disseminating anti-vaccine propaganda.

She continued, “Fox has undermined vaccination efforts in nearly 60% of all vaccine segments in a two-week period. That is where this misinformation is coming from. Specifically Media Matters found that between June 28th and July 11th, Fox News aired 129 segments about coronavirus vaccine, of those 57 % included claims that either undermined or downplayed immunization efforts.”

Hostin added, “Why are Republicans doing this? Why is Fox News doing this? I think they believe that hurting the Biden administration’s vaccination efforts will lead to big wins for the Republicans in the midterms. So this is really just all about politics. I think it’s despicable. I think they’re harming their base. It’s just very sad when you think about it because I would bet my bottom dollar that every single of those Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham, like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, I bet you they’re vaccinated, and yet they’re pushing this propaganda, and that is really, really ghoulish, and pretty harmful.”

