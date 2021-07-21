Dem Rep. Khanna: Trump Has to Testify Before Capitol Riot Commission

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol riots will have to hear testimony from former President Donald Trump.

Guest host Jim Acosta asked, “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accepted three of McCarthy’s picks for this committee. What does it tell you, and how do you respond from McCarthy pulling all of them?”

Khanna said, “It’s so unfortunate Speaker Pelosi has appointed a bipartisan commission with Liz Cheney on it. She wanted this to be bipartisan to get to the facts. Look I served with Representative Jim Jordan on the Oversight Committee. If Someone tried to take him off The Oversight Committee, I would say no. He has every right to be on the Oversight Committee. But you can’t have people who have said that there wasn’t an insurrection be on a committee to investigate an insurrection. It’s not personal. It’s factual.”

Acosta asked, “On the January 6 Committee, should they try to bring in former President Trump to testify?

Khanna replied, “Yes, I don’t see how you don’t! They should bring in every relevant person to the hearings. It should be bipartisan, it should be factual. But how can you say that President Trump, who was giving speeches encouraging people to go into the Capitol, isn’t a material witness?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN