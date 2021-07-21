Lankford: Dem Infrastructure Vote Push ‘a Whole New Low’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) ripped Democrats for scheduling an infrastructure vote this week despite lawmakers not seeing the text of the bill.

Lankford said the effort is “a whole new low” for Democrats. According to the Oklahoma Republican, the bill will not move to debate on Wednesday, “nor should it.”

“They will not have Republican support on this, nor should they have any support on this,” Lankford advised. This is a whole new low. We go back from 10 years ago where Democrats were saying we need to pass the bill to see what’s in it. Now, they’re talking about trying to pass the bill before they even write it.”

“Literally, no one has seen the text,” he added. “No one, even the people that are in the negotiating team, have not seen the final text on it, and they’re trying to be able to bring it up for a vote and say let’s move to start debating a text that no one has actually seen. So, the most basic rules of any legislation — you’ve got to be able to read it, you need to know what the score is on it, that is, how much it’s going to cost from an outside entity to be able to look at it and evaluate it, and then you start moving to debate on it. So, no, it’s not going to move to debate today, nor should it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent