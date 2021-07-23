Cotton: Liberal Media Is ‘Paying More Attention’ to D.C. Crime Because It Happened Near ‘Where Politicians and Bureaucrats Eat’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the recent shooting in Washington D.C. by stating that crime in the city has been a problem for a while and “the liberal media in Washington is paying more attention today. Because it happened in a nice part of town outside fancy restaurants where politicians and bureaucrats eat.”

Cotton said, “Washington, D.C., like so many of our large cities, is facing a historic crime wave this summer. It’s been long and steady and building. Now, I know the liberal media in Washington is paying more attention today. Because it happened in a nice part of town outside fancy restaurants where politicians and bureaucrats eat. But it’s been going on for a long time. … And this is all a result of naive and foolish policies that are letting prisoners out of jail early, sometimes because of false claims that we have an over-incarceration problem in this country or exaggerated fears about the coronavirus, not sending violent, repeat felons to jail before they face a jury because of cities eliminating their bail system, of cities defunding their police, and the general anti-police climate that I hear about all across the country from officers who tell me retention is terrible and recruiting is even worse. If we want to stop this crime wave, we’ve got to get tough on crime and we’ve got to start backing law enforcement.”

