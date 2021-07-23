FNC’s Carlson: Biden Has Lost Control of the Southern Border

Thursday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson lamented how President Joe Biden had lost control of the U.S.-Mexico border since becoming president.

The Fox News host described it as “out of control.”

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Well, you probably have the sense that things are out of control on our southern border and have been since Joe Biden was sworn in as President, and you’re absolutely right. It is worse than you imagined.

A new forecast from Princeton Policy Advisers projects 1.86 million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border this year. That’s the projection. That would make this the worst year on record, and of course, it would completely change the United States forever. That’s more people than many states have, many states.

Now, how are those migrants getting here? Well, they’re walking across, they’re flying from countries all over the world in order to do that, and then the Biden administration in many cases is transporting them to other parts of the country using the U.S. military, using Air Force Bases.

What they’re not doing is moving those illegal migrants to Aspen or Northwest D.C. or Martha’s Vineyard, of course not, they’re moving him to where you live and to places that didn’t vote for Joe Biden. Of course.

What is Joe Biden’s response to this, which is happening, that’s factual? Well, he just lied about it. Here he is last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We have been able to move significantly to change the number — there were thousands of people in custody with the Border Patrol. It’s now cut by 90% where they are considerably down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, we checked the numbers because we felt obligated to do that. During this fiscal year, which began in October, more than 1 million migrants have been apprehended along our border with Mexico. Those are just the ones that have been stopped. Most of them just kept going, of course.

A year earlier, that number was a 129,000. So, you can see that’s quite an increase.