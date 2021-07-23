GOP Rep. Steube: If We Have to Support Cubans by Bringing Aid, Munitions, We Should

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) argued the United States should support the people of Cuba in any way possible and “If we have to support them, in any way, bring them aid, bring them munitions, bring them some type of support that we can to support their fight for freedom, then we should do that.”

Steube said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “We absolutely should support them in whatever way that we can. If we have to support them, in any way, bring them aid, bring them munitions, bring them some type of support that we can to support their fight for freedom, then we should do that. We should stand with the Cuban people who fight for freedom, who fight for liberty, and who fight for democracy and not a Communist, totalitarian regime.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett