Fauci: Bringing Back Mask Mandates Is ‘Under Active Consideration’

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that mask mandates for vaccinated Americans was “under active consideration.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Sources are telling CNN that top health officials are weighing whether to revise mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans. Are you part of those conversations? If so, what are you advising? Do you think masks should be brought back for vaccinated Americans?

Fauci said, “You know, Jake, this is under active consideration. If you’re asking, am I part of the discussion? Yes, I am part of the discussion. But I think what you are seeing, even though as of our conversation at this moment, the CDC still says and recommends that if you are vaccinated fully, that you do not need to wear a mask indoors. However, if you look at what’s going on locally in the trenches, in places like L.A. County, the local officials have the discretion, and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability to say, you know, you’re in a situation where we’re having a lot of dynamics of infection. Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”

“That’s a local decision that’s not incompatible with the CDC’s overall recommendations that give a lot of discretion to the locals,” he continued. “And we’re going to seeing that in L.A. We’re seeing it in Chicago. We’re seeing that in New Orleans because the officials there, many of them are saying even if you’re vaccinated, it’s prudent to wear a mask indoors. That’s a local decision.”

