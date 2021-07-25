Mike Lee: Biden Spending Plan a ‘Multi-Trillion Dollar Inflation Bomb’ — ‘Reverse Robin Hood’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) ripped the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal.

Lee described the “multi-trillion dollar inflation bomb” as “reverse Robin Rood” because it robs the poor to give to the rich. He warned the middle class and below “will be most hurt” by the “Biden-omics.”

“Americans can’t afford more reckless spending,” Lee told host John Catsimatidis. “We haven’t seen text. We haven’t seen estimates for how much this bill will cost. We haven’t even seen what Democrats in the White House would like in the bill. We need a real debate on these issues and not just a rubber stamp on partisan blunders. Democrats should be embarrassed to go home to real Americans who are paying the price of Biden-omics and say that the answer is another multi-trillion dollar inflation bomb. That’s exactly what this is. This inflation bomb that they are proposing, which some are estimating now could involve about $4 trillion, is only going to worsen the already frightening inflation. This type of inflation very often ends up carrying out a reverse-Robin-Hood mission, where we rob the poor to give it to the rich. A small handful of people will get rich off of bills like these.”

Poor and middle-class Americans, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck, will be most hurt by these things as they find that their purchasing power goes down dramatically as we go and spend $4 trillion as [Democrats] want to do,” he concluded.

