Pelosi: GOP ‘Afraid’ of 1/6 Probe Because They ‘Can’t Handle the Truth’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans could not “handle the truth,” pertaining to what the House Select Committee will discover about the January 6 Capitol riots.

Pelosi said, “I believe the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism. I’m very proud of the members of the committee. I’m certain they will accomplish that goal. We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth. We will find the truth. That truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way.”

She added, “We’ve had an unprecedented action, an assault, an insurrection against our building on a day that the Constitution required us, by the Constitution, to validate the work of the Electoral College. This was not just any day of the week. This was a constitutionally required day of action for Congress. So, you know, I can’t — the Republicans will say what they will say. Our Select Committee will seek the truth. It’s our patriotic duty to do so. We don’t come into our work worried about what the other side who has been afraid of this. Maybe the Republicans can’t handle the truth, but we have a responsibility to seek it, to find it and in a way that retains the confidence of the American people.”

