Toomey: January 6 Probe Is Democrats Trying to Make Midterms About Trump

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House Select Committee investigation into the January 6 riot on the Capitol was using the issue to “politically to the advantage of Democrats” during the 2022 midterm elections.

Toomey said, “I did support the Senate version of a commission that would have been genuinely and truly bipartisan, both in its composition of members and staff, which I think is important. This exercise in the House was not meant to be that.”

He continued, “We have a lot of investigations underway now. There are Senate committees that have completed some. There are others still in progress. We have many criminal investigations. I would favor a truly bipartisan commission, but I think there, we should be candid about the fact that it is politically to the advantage of Democrats to try to keep this issue in the forefront.”

Toomey added, “James Carville has been very candid about this. He has urged the Democrats, don’t let the election be about Joe Biden and his policies in 2022, make that election about January 6, then Donald Trump. And so it’s very clear that Democrats have an incentive to try to drive a political message here and a purely partisan commission in the House. It’s probably gonna do that.”

He concluded, “I think it is a constant reminder about a terrible episode in our history at which Donald Trump was at the heart of, rather than looking at the policies of the current president. Which is more relevant in 2022? I would argue the current president’s policies and the damage that he’s going to be doing. That’s what we should be debating in 2022. But, you know, I’m not sure that’s what the Democrats want to be talking about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN