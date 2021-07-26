ABC’s Hostin: Tucker Carlson Accosted Because He Encouraged Viewers to Confront Mask Wearers

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was confronted because he “encouraged” his viewers “to harass people who wear face masks outside.”

The panel was discussing a video from a Montana fly fishing shop of a man accosting Carlson by saying he is the “worst human being known to man.”

Hostin said, “You know, I agree with Joy. I think when you are, you know, with your family, and you’re on vacation, you should be safe. You should be safe from being accosted or being confronted, and so in that sense, I agree that something like that shouldn’t happen. But when you think about Tucker Carlson, he himself has, you know, said things like in April of this past year, this year Tucker Carlson told his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. He also said that members of the public should report parents to police and child services if they see children wearing masks as they play. He called mask-wearing repulsive and said that parents forcing their children to wear masks in public should be reported for child abuse. He also told his viewers that it was their duty to report.”

She continued, “Just last week, even though we have been seeing some Fox news personalities now saying, listen, you should get the vaccine. It saves lives. Tucker Carlson, on the other hand, contradicted his colleagues and told viewers to ignore medical advice on television. He, you know, he averages 3 million viewers a night, and so this is the type of thing that he’s been up to, all of this misinformation. I’m just not surprised that he was confronted by someone who obviously viewed his show because he’s encouraged that behavior.”

