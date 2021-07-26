Behar: ‘When You Are Spewing Lies’ that Cost Lives, No Place Is Safe for Tucker Carlson

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is not safe from being confronted because he is “spewing lies that cost people their lives.”

The panel was discussing a video from a Montana fly fishing shop of a man accosting Carlson by saying he is the “worst human being known to man.”

Behar said, “Well, I’m against public confrontations like that, especially when you are in a hostile state of mind. If you have something to say to me, tweet it, but, you know, don’t come up to me with your hostility. I don’t like that. But I think that Tucker probably thought that he was in a safe space. I mean, he’s in some kind of fly fishing store in Montana. I mean, he figured everybody is there on his side, but when you are spewing lies that cost people their lives, actually no place is safe for him, and people like him.”

She continued, “As for the vaccine, now you know that Tucker got the vaccine. I don’t think that Rupert Murdoch would allow people in that Fox building without all being vaccinated, and yet he goes around vilifying the vaccine and saying lies about the vaccine’s effectiveness which is very, very dangerous. He’s like the guy who’s on the lifeboat wearing a vest — or on the Titanic. He’s wearing a vest and telling other people don’t wear the vest. This is what he thinks of his viewers. He’s more interested in ratings and getting attention than he is in his viewers’ lives. There are people like this guy in Montana who will not have it. And the fact that he was very, very nice about it you’ll notice. He did not become a threat. He just basically quietly said, you know, you are the worst human being for doing what you are doing. So you can’t really fault him on that end.”

