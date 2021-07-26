Schiff: ‘Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger Are Serious About Getting to the Truth of January 6’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), adding Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to the January 6 select committee.

Pelosi previously vetoed two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) committee appointees before adding Cheney and Kinzinger, who both voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Schiff praised the new additions, saying they “are serious about getting to the truth” of what led to the riot on that date.

“I think, frankly, the composition of the select committee is shaping up very well,” Schiff declared.

“I think both Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are serious about getting to the truth of January 6,” he added. “In that respect that we all share the same mission, we want to bring out the facts. We want to know what led to that deadly attack. We want to know what we need to do to protect the country going forward. So it’s — it’s well-composed already, but if there are other Republicans that are serious about the mission, we should be open to that possibility as well.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent