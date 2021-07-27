Graham: Biden Admin. ‘Trying to Restrict’ Americans While Ignoring COVID Problems from Illegal Immigration

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that the Biden administration is “trying to restrict us as Americans” while being “completely deaf, dumb, and blind to the problem created by COVID through illegal immigration.”

Graham said, “We have travel bans to some of our best allies with a very robust healthcare system. We have absolutely nothing in place regarding illegal immigrants coming from the most severe hotspots in the world with no health care. It doesn’t make any sense. And what I’m trying to do is ask the Biden administration to have an accounting for how they deal with the million coming across, how many are tested, how many are released in the United States. … It doesn’t seem to matter that the border communities are exposed to illegal immigrants. What matters is the Biden administration’s trying to restrict us as Americans and just completely deaf, dumb, and blind to the problem created by COVID through illegal immigration.”

