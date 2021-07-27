Liz Cheney Won’t Rule Out Calling on McCarthy, Jim Jordan to Testify Before 1/6 Committee

Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a member of the 1/6 select committee, would not rule out calling on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to testify regarding their roles leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Cheney stressed the importance of getting to the bottom of what led to the riot. She said Jordan could be a material witness and that McCarthy could be subpoenaed.

“You know, this is absolutely not a game,” Cheney emphasized. “This is deadly serious. There are some in my party, including Leader McCarthy, who continue to act as though this is about partisan politics. I think it’s really sad. I think it’s a disgrace. You know, this Capitol was attacked. It was attacked while we were counting electoral votes, and the American people deserve the truth. They deserve to know exactly what happened. They deserve to know minute by minute what decisions were being made both here and in the White House, and they deserve to get to the bottom of it. And we have to make sure it never happens again. We’ve got to make sure we defend our republic and that we defend the rule of law.”

“I think that Congressman Jordan may well be a material witness,” she added. “He’s somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on January 6, involved in planning for January 6, certainly for the objections that day, as he said publicly. So, he may well be a material witness. We will on this committee follow the facts wherever they go and get to the bottom of it. And, George, we’ll do it in a nonpartisan way, which is absolutely crucial for the future of the nation.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked if McCarthy and former President Donald Trump are also material witnesses.

“Look, I think the American people, as I said, deserve to know what happened every minute of that day. They deserve to know about every phone call that was made in and out of the White House, every meeting, every discussion that was had that day in the White House as the Capitol building was under attack, and so the committee will go wherever it needs to go to get to the facts.”

“And that could include subpoenas for Mr. McCarthy and former President Trump?” Stephanopoulos followed up.

“It could,” Cheney replied. “The committee will go wherever we need to go to get to the facts.”

