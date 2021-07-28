CNN’s Cuomo: Unvaccinated Are Ignorant, Arrogant — They Have ‘Misplaced Sense of Righteous Indignation’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday during his handoff to fellow anchor Don Lemon that unvaccinated Americans were ignorant and arrogant with a “misplaced sense of righteous indignation.”

Anchor Don Lemon said, “I still am flummoxed by the misinformation over the vaccine, people refusing to get vaccinated and also refusing to wear masks. Every day seems like it gets worse. And I don’t mean that. I mean the people who are dying, who are actually coming down with it, especially the children… I mean, just heartbreaking.”

Cuomo said, “People seen with significant cases and hospitalizations are getting younger. Part of the metric here is ignorance, but part of it is also arrogance, this misplaced sense of righteous indignation, and resistance that they believe is a false manifestation of freedom. This is not an issue of freedom. Of course, you have freedom to make choices about your own body. Let’s put to the side the irony that so many of these people don’t want to afford that freedom to women. But what we’re saying is, does it mean it’s the right choice? And these suggestions, I think the vaccine is safe, but you have the freedom to take it, but I don’t know that the science lines up, but I don’t know why they’re changing the guidance. These suggestions feel resistance. I think it’s a mistake.”

