Hawley: Biden Administration Plan Is Amnesty, to Dismantle ICE — and They Are Executing on It

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned the Biden administration at the direction of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was in the process of setting up amnesty for illegal aliens in this country and dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He said such a plan was bad for the country.

“Senator, they won’t come out and say it, but you can’t convince me that this isn’t what the Democrats want, a massive influx of humanity into the United States,” host Laura Ingraham said.

“Laura, it’s exactly what they want,” Hawley replied. “And I think one of the reasons that Secretary Mayorkas wouldn’t say that their plans weren’t working, he just wouldn’t answer that question, is because their plan is an open border. Their plan is amnesty. And their plan is to dismantle ICE. And by the way, they’re doing every single one of those things. And they’re trying to call it different things. They’re trying to label it in different ways.”

“They’re trying to hide it,” he continued. “But when you look at what’s happening, you see a border that is open. You see easy, effective amnesty for criminals. And then you see them taking away ICE’s enforcement capability. This is their plan, and they are executing on it. And boy, is it bad for this country.”

