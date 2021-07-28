Sanders: ‘There Will Not Be a Bipartisan Bill Unless There Is a Reconciliation Bill’

During a portion of an interview with the “Krystal Kyle & Friends” podcast released on Wednesday, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared that “there will not be a bipartisan bill unless there is a reconciliation bill.”

Sanders said, “I am willing to go along, I think, I want to see the final details of the bipartisan bill if there is 100% agreement on the part of the Democrats who are negotiating this that they are going to go along with the reconciliation package.”

He added, “All I can tell you is, if I have anything to say about it, there will not be a bipartisan bill unless there is a reconciliation bill.”

