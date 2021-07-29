Cuellar: W.H. ‘Purposely’ Not Showing Deportations Because ‘They Don’t Want to Offend the Left’ and Activists

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the White House is “purposely” not showing people being deported because “they don’t want to offend the left, the immigration activists by showing deportations,” which undermines them telling people not to come to the U.S.

Cuellar said, “Look, let’s look at the playbook that Secretary Jeh Johnson used under Obama. He was compassionate. He followed — but he followed the rule and he did deport people in a way that he had to do it, and notice one thing, if you go back and Google what he did…he showed people being deported. Have you seen one single photo of somebody being deported? No. All you see is people coming in. So, it’s a message, don’t come, but at the same time, you’ve got to show people being deported. With all due respect to the White House, they don’t want to offend the left, the immigration activists by showing deportations, but a lot of people are being deported right now.”

Host Chuck Todd then asked, “They’re being deported. But you believe the White House is intentionally making it so that people don’t see this, which, you think, in turn, doesn’t have the necessary impact on the whole don’t come strategy?”

Cuellar responded, “Absolutely. I mean, when I talk to the White House, and I told them about that, it’s not the first time, they said, we’ll take it under consideration. So, yes, they are purposely not showing any people being deported.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett