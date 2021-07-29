Durbin: ‘Not Going to Rule Out’ Reconciliation for DACA

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports” that he was hoping to pass Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) using the process of reconciliation that requires only a simple majority vote in the Senate.

Mohyeldin said, “Two weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the DACA program for undocumented migrants brought to the U.S. as children was illegal, and it had to stop accepting applications. You’re a leading proponent of the DREAM Act to protect the folks. Here’s what you had to say in March about efforts to get that passed. Watch.

In a video, Durbin said, “The vast majority of Americans have all political faiths support it. Yet, I brought it to the floor five times and stopped by the filibuster five times from passing it. I had a majority. I didn’t have 60 votes. Do I have 60 now? I think I’m close. I’m going to sit down with members of the Republican side and ask them if they would consider supporting it. I think I’ll have some sort whether it’s enough remains to be seen.”

Mohyeldin said, “That was four months ago. Since you made those remarks, you have been able to get any closer to the 60 votes needed to get the bill through the Senate?”

Durbin said, “Honestly, I have not. We still have a handful of Republicans that I think would support the DREAM Act or DACA if given the opportunity. We’re looking for other alternatives. A reconciliation bill may be one of them.”

Mohyeldin said, “Will Democrats try to use the reconciliation bill as a vehicle to tackle immigration?”

Durbin said, “I’m not going to rule out the reconciliation bill.”

