Durbin: So Many Americans Are ‘Desperate to Believe’ Trump’s ‘Manufactured Madness’ that He Won 2020

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports” that former President Donald Trump’s “manufactured madness” that he won the 2020 presidential election was being embraced by “so many Americans who are desperate to believe he never should have left the White House.”

When asked about reports on Trump’s phone calls to then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Durbin said, “Well, it confirms many suspicions. It confirms our suspicions that former President Donald Trump was virtually unhinged after this election, flailing away in every direction, every court suit he could file, to try to push his ‘Big Lie’ the election had been stolen from him. So it confirms that. And secondly, though, it confirms the fact that Jeffrey Rosen, as has been reported was being harassed and still stood his ground. Some of us were skeptical. Bill Barr left after saying largely honest and accurate election results. He was canned by Donald Trump, and then along came Jeffrey Rosen, an unproven quantity. He turned out to have the backbone to stand up to this president by all reports. That’s good information to know.”

On his Senate committee’s investigation, Durbin said, “We have work to do. We have to take a look at the notes and see what level of cooperation we can receive from Mr. Rosen. But let me tell you why this is important. This manufactured madness of Donald Trump about the results of the election has been bought into by so many Americans who are desperate to believe he never should have left the White House. And if we’re going to put any truth to dispel the rumors, we’ve got to come out with a complete record. Nancy Pelosi is doing it on January 6th. We need to do the same about President Trump’s antics in the weeks preceding the departure from the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN