Omar: McCarthy, McConnell Wanted to ‘Send a Message,’ ‘Not Allow’ Rioters to Win After Jan. 6 Riot

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) were the ones determined to go back into Congress after the riot on January 6 and confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner to “send a message.”

Omar said, “I remember actually very vividly being in a room with Minority Leader McCarthy and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Scalise and others on the leadership team on the Republican side, both in the House and the Senate, that were held up with the leadership on our side. I was one of those designated survivors that, because of my situation and the dangers that I faced, I ended up going to the same place that they were being kept safe. I remember the fear in their eyes. I remember Scalise looking at the images on TV and saying, what is happening? We have to do something about this.”

She continued, “I remember McCarthy and Mitch McConnell actually being the ones that really wanted to go back, to send a message to not allow these people to win. Then a couple of days later, we’re seeing these people say, ‘Oh, there was nothing that was taking place. What attempted coup are you talking about? What insurrection are you talking about?’ I am shocked. I will tell you, just the ways in which these people, you know, switch themselves around, really are willing to make up stories even though they know what really happened and even though those of us who were with them remember the fear in their eyes.”

