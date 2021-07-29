Scarborough on Coronavirus: ‘Stop Listening to the Voodoo Science, Stop Following Your Cult Leaders’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday reacted to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushing for people to get vaccinated amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

McConnell criticized people for giving bad advice regarding vaccines and COVID-19, blaming them for low vaccination rates across the country.

Scarborough set aside McConnell’s comments regarding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to commend the Kentucky Republican for being “very consistent” regarding getting people vaccinated instead of having them listen to the “voodoo science” and “cult leaders.”

“Jonathan Lemire, Mitch McConnell, people watching the show can have their laundry list of reasons for being against Mitch McConnell politically,” Scarborough stated. “Mitch McConnell on the vaccine, though, has been very consistent, just like he has been on January 6 as far as his views of what happened on that day regardless of what he did on the actual commission. But on vaccines, very consistent and here even taking the dramatic step of using his own campaign money to advertise in his home state telling people get vaccinated, get the rates of vaccinations up, stop listening to the lies, stop listening to the voodoo science, stop following your cult leaders.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent