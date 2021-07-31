Brown School of Health’s Jha: CDC Needs to Tie Its Mask Guidance to ‘Clear Metrics’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha said the CDC needs to be more transparent with the data it uses to make decisions and tie its mask rules “to clear metrics, so that people understand that, when infection numbers go down, the masking guidance will change.”

Jha said, “[T]he CDC should make its data more apparent and transparent. They shouldn’t say, we have data, but we can’t share it. That, I think, breeds some amount of confusion in people. I think the CDC should also tie [this] guidance to clear metrics, so that people understand that, when infection numbers go down, the masking guidance will change. That’s what we want. We want to be flexible, we want to be data-driven, and we want the CDC to help guide us in that process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett