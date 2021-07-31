GOP Rep. Mace: Pelosi Mask Mandate ‘Insane, Crazy Power Grab,’ ‘About Politics and Control’

On Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called the mask mandate instituted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) earlier in the week “an insane, crazy power grab.”

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker told guest host Charles Payne the motivation for Pelosi’s edict was “politics and control.”

“[I] walked into my D.C. office on Thursday morning to read that the Capitol Hill Police were directed by Nancy Pelosi to arrest staffers and visitors on Capitol Hill who were not wearing a mask,” she said. “This was an insane, crazy power grab by Nancy Pelosi. this is about politics and control and not about public health. I can’t think of a worse idea right now than to threaten to arrest American citizens for not wearing a mask. And rather than have these arguments about mask-wearing and not mask-wearing, we should be pushing vaccinations.”

“I had a really terrible bout with COVID-19, I had long COVID, and I’m vaccinated,” Mace added. “We need to make sure that we’re getting people who need access to vaccinations to get it, having the right conversations. This is the wrong message to send to the American people that you could be arrested for not having a mask.”

