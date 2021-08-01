Jim Jordan: If ‘Everything’s on the Table’ with January 6 Commission, Why Not Question Nancy Pelosi?

In a preview clip of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” set to air later on Sunday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized his congressional colleagues, who he insisted were staging the January 6 commission investigation to keep former President Donald Trump in the news.

However, Jordan asked if we were to accept the merits of the investigation at face value — why wasn’t House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called to testify before the committee, given her role in charge of the Capitol grounds.

“I think the American people see through this,” he said. “They see it for what it is. The questions need to be asked, the answers we need to get to, deal with why there wasn’t a better security posture that day. Only the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives can answer that. And that’s the one question — Chairman Thompson said ‘everything’s on the table’ – Well, excuse me, everything’s on the table except that question. So this tells you the political nature of this entire committee.

