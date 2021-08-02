Clyburn: Republicans Downplaying January 6 Riot ‘Absolutely a Threat to the Future of this Great Country’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Monday on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” that Republicans who deny the serious nature of the January 6 Capitol riot were “absolutely a threat to the future of this great country.”

Clyburn said, “People need to come to grips with something happened on January 6th that never happened before. Never have we seen this kind of violent insurrection brought on by fellow Americans. We all know what happened. We all know where it happened. We all know that something and somebody is behind all of this. To see four lives lost, that to me, is just unacceptable. For my Republican colleagues to continue to obfuscate continue to obstruct, refusing to take part in trying to get to the bottom of this is beyond me.”

“I don’t quite understand that,” he continued. “It makes me have a great appreciation of what Thomas Paine was writing about back when this country was trying to give birth to itself when he talked about summer soldiers and sometimes patriots. People that will stand for the country so long as the weather is right, people that are patriotic in the sunshine but when the storms come, when the challenges come, they’re nowhere to be found and that’s what is happening to our Republican colleagues. They are sunshine soldiers, and they are just absolutely a threat to the future of this great country.”

