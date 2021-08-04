CNN’s Cuomo Criticizes DeSantis: COVID Issue ‘Not about the Undocumented, It’s about the Unvaccinated’

"This is the land of the free because it is the home of the brave, and bravery takes the courage to not capitulate to some BS political agenda," says @ChrisCuomo . "Protection is what will make us free from this virus," he adds. pic.twitter.com/hrxiaMVs7o

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo responded to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticizing the Biden administration’s border policies and how they impact the coronavirus pandemic by stating that the coronavirus issue is “not about the undocumented, it’s about the unvaccinated and bad messaging.”

After playing a clip of DeSantis firing back at Biden for criticizing Florida while failing to secure the border, Cuomo said, “Biden did come after Florida’s governor by name. But can’t we just focus on the people who really matter? More than 11,000 are hospitalized in Florida right now. This is not about the undocumented, it’s about the unvaccinated and bad messaging. Messaging matters. Ask the Republican governor of Arkansas, who is now expressing regrets for saying what DeSantis is saying, for letting his state fall backwards by approving a ban on mask mandates earlier this year.”

