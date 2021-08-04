GOP Rep. Salazar: Restoring Internet in Cuba Is Easier Than Biden Admin. Claims

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) stated that restoring Internet access to Cuba is easier than people think and accused the Biden administration of “misrepresenting the facts” on the issue.

Salazar said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “[T]he Biden administration…has been saying to the world and to the international community and to my community that the Internet — restoring Internet on the island is very difficult, it’s not so easy. And you know, they have been misrepresenting the facts. I have done ample research, and I can say to you right now that installing or bringing Internet, wi-fi to the island is easier than we think.”

