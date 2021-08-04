Meghan McCain: ‘Coward’ Chris Cuomo Ignoring Brother’s Scandal — ‘Worst Kind of Nepotism’

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that CNN host Chris Cuomo is an example of the “worst kinds of nepotism” for not covering his brother Governor Andrew Cuomo alleged sexual harassment scandal.

McCain said, “You want to talk about nepotism, not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother, and you’re hosting CNN? That’s nepotism. The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of. If it were my brother, if my brother was the governor and he had been accused of this, you are damn straight. I would be talking about it on ‘The View’ this morning, and it makes all of them cowards.”

She continued, ‘I hope Governor Cuomo is either forced out of office or resigns. I hope his brother Chris Cuomo has any kind of retribution whatsoever for his show because there was a point in time when they were doing comedy sketches with giant q-tips on air. This was all fine and good. When it’s fine, it’s okay to air it. That’s journalism? It’s journalism now that he’s bad, and he’s been accused of all this, and the investigation came out. It’s all disgusting. We wonder why people hate the media and hate journalism.”

