CDC Director: Vaccines Can’t ‘Prevent Transmission’ with Delta, Get Vaccinated ‘to Protect You from Transmission to Others’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that with the Delta variant, coronavirus vaccines cannot prevent transmission anymore, and urged people to get vaccinated “to protect you from transmission to others, as well as to protect all of us from seeing a more aggressive emerging variant.”

Walensky said, “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission. So, if you’re going home to somebody who has not been vaccinated, to somebody who can’t get vaccinated, somebody who might be immunosuppressed or a little bit frail, somebody who has comorbidities that put them at high risk, I would suggest you wear a mask in public, indoor settings.”

Later, she stated that “the more we have viral replication, the more we have transmission, the more we are at risk of a new and emerging variant, and that is why it’s so very critical to get vaccinated, not just for yourself, for your own personal health, to protect you from severe disease and death, but to protect you from transmission to others, as well as to protect all of us from seeing a more aggressive emerging variant.”

