Cruz: Businesses Have the Right to Mandate Masks — But We Have the Right to Go Elsewhere

Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) addressed the debate about mask mandates for private businesses as the United States deals with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Cruz acknowledged that businesses have the right to force employees and customers to wear masks. He said if an individual does not want to comply with the mandate, then they have the right to work or shop elsewhere.

“If a restaurant, if a store has a mask policy, look, as a customer, I comply with that. Now, if I don’t want to comply with that, I may choose to go elsewhere. I do think that a business has a right to request either its employees or customers wear masks,” Cruz advised. “Some are doing so.”

“[A]bout a month ago … one store in Houston that required masks was the Apple store, which made me laugh out loud,” he added. “At the time, the CDC recommendation was if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need a mask. I asked the folks there, ‘So, does Apple not follow the science?’ They didn’t have an answer to that, obviously. Yes, it’s their right, and if I really disliked it, I could’ve decided I’m not going to get my iPhone, I’m not going to buy the accessories. You know what I did? I put the mask on, and I bought the iPhone accessories I came in to buy.”

