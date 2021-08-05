DeSantis: Biden ‘Loses All Credibility’ on COVID by Doing Nothing to Stop Border Surge

During an appearance on Wednesday’s “The Ingraham Angle” on FNC, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) batted down criticism from President Joe Biden about his state’s handling of COVID-19.

The Florida governor pointed to the Biden administration’s mishandling of the U.S. southern border and an immigration policy that could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus as reasons why Biden had lost “all credibility” in dealing with the pandemic.

“I mean, this is a guy that ran for president saying he was going to shut down the virus,” DeSantis said. “He wasn’t going to shut down America or the economy and shut down the virus. And yet, what is he doing? He’s bringing in people from over 100 different countries across the southern border.”

“Every variant on this planet, some we don’t even know about, are absolutely coming into our country that way,” he continued. “And what they’re doing is, people are coming, and then they’re farming them out all over the United States, putting them on buses, putting them on planes. And so when he’s lecturing people about imposing COVID restrictions and lockdown policies on the one hand, and yet not only doing nothing to stop the border surge but actually facilitating it. On the other hand, he just loses all credibility when it comes to COVID.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor