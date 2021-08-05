MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘If Kids Aren’t in School, It’s Because Republicans Didn’t Get Vaccinated’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said on Thursday on her show “Deadline” that Republicans not getting vaccinated will be to blame if coronavirus cases surge as children return to classrooms this fall, causing another shut down of in-person learning.

RealClearPolitics associate editor A.B. Stoddard said, “I want to be really happy about the news we heard today, Nicolle, which is that vaccinations are up, the highest day I believe yesterday in a month. People are getting — also record day of first shots in a long time. This is an improvement. I think people are getting the message that the Delta variant is 60 to 70 times more contagious than the COVID-19 virus we battled last year and until Delta arrived. I hope that that will continue to escalate in the weeks to come.”

She continued, “I hope the administration is successful in whatever efforts that they make, but it’s really important substantively that children be safe, be in school as much as they can. That, politically, this White House is — this administration and the Democratic Party, I think, is going to get pummeled if we end up in a situation where people are back mostly online, and Republicans are blaming the Biden administration for the state of mental decline of the nation’s children. So if they will continue to make political war on that no matter what, even though it looks like the Delta variant is much more dangerous for children than what we were dealing with last year.”

Wallace said, “I want to put a pin in the idea that Republicans will blame the Biden administration for kids not being in school. If kids aren’t being in school, it’s because Republicans didn’t get vaccinated, and Republican governors stood in the way of mask mandates that would make it possible.”

