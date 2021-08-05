Rand Paul: Nothing More ‘Authoritarian’ than No-Fly List for Unvaccinated People

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security under President Barack Obama Juliette Kayyem urging the Biden administration to place the unvaccinated on a no-fly list.

Paul ripped the suggestion, calling it “obscene.” He argued there is nothing more “authoritarian” than a no-fly list for the people who have not gotten the vaccine.

“You know that if we now disagree in our personal medical decisions with the left, they’re going to declare that we’re a terrorist and that we can’t fly,” Paul outlined. “But even on the practicality of that, even if you said, OK, we’re going to do this, even the CDC says you’re not supposed to get vaccinated if you’ve been infected within three months. So what are we going to do, tell people they can’t fly for three months, according to the CDC? I, and other doctors, actually think that your immunity from being infected is going to last a lot longer. With the 2004 epidemic, people still have immunity. Spanish Flu — there are people alive who still have natural immunity from 1918. So, I do believe natural immunity should be taken into account.”

He continued, “But even according to the CDC, this idiot would have us not flying for three months, so it makes no sense. It’s complete collectivism. And all of these people are the same people who hooted and hollered and said, ‘Trump is leading us to authoritarianism.’ What could be more authoritarian than a no-fly list for people who disagree with you?”

