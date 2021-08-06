Labor Secretary Walsh: Vaccine Mandates, Vaccine Passports ‘a Reasonable Measure’

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Friday called vaccine mandates and vaccine passports “a reasonable measure” to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“CNN Newsroom” host Jim Sciutto asked Walsh where he and the President Joe Biden administration stand on requiring vaccines and vaccine passports for people to attend public events.

According to Walsh, the Biden administration “supports local authorities” doing what they deem necessary to get the virus “under control,” which includes “reasonable” measures such as vaccine mandates and passports.

“Well, certainly, the administration supports local authorities and what they want to do as far as trying to get this virus under control, and I think that is where we stand, and that is where I stand,” Walsh advised. “Different cities are going to take different approaches to this on how they move forward in mandating or not mandating. And what we’re supporting is trying to get the virus under control, so whatever measure that means, as long as it is a reasonable measure, we’ll support it.”

Walsh also said Biden supports private companies requiring vaccinations for employees.

“I think whatever we can do to encourage people to get vaccinated and making sure that we keep people safe and alive is what we’re going to do here in this administration,” he stated.

