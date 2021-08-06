Labor Sec’y Walsh: Jobs Report ‘Great’ and More Gov’t Spending ‘Very Much Needed’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh touted the July jobs report as “a great jobs report,” and stated that more government spending is “very much needed in our country.”

Walsh said, “I think, just quickly, a great jobs report, 943,000 jobs. Since President Biden’s inauguration, four million jobs added to the economy, the last three months, over 800,000 jobs added to the economy.”

He added, “I do think one area that concerned me today was the nursing home and the healthcare sector. We lost ground there, and that shows you right there that there’s a big need for a cares economy package to make investments in that area. Because people, quite honestly, are getting older in America, and families are worried about where their parents are going to be, whether they’re going to be cared for at home or in a facility, and the same for children. So, I think that having these two packages that are moving through the legislature right now, one is the bipartisan infrastructure bill, that’s about rebuilding roads and bridges and infrastructure. That’s definitely needed in our country. … And then the cares economy piece is also — these are long-term investments. So, I think that they’re very much needed in our country.”

Walsh also stated that as we “continue to get more and more people back into the job market,” we need to see more rising wages, but we have seen a four percent increase.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett