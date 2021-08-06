Mo Brooks: ‘Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Their Socialist Kind Are Economic Ignoramuses’

Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) does not think very highly of two of his colleagues and their approach to economics, especially with regards to their support for the extension of a legally dubious eviction moratorium.

Brooks, a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2022, said during an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 that Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were “economic ignoramuses” for not fully having a grasp of how the eviction moratorium and illegal immigration policies impact the economy and the people they claim to be helping.

“Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their socialist kind are economic ignoramuses,” he said. “I can’t say it any more plainly than that. They do not understand the cascading effect of their policies. They do not understand the people they purport to want to help in the long hail are actually hurt when they cannot find apartments to live in because the apartment owners have not had the income to be able to keep them open and operational and safe to occupy. It’s all coming home to roost with all these bad policies, at least with respect to rental property. And I’m sure you’re going to see it with other things these socialists are doing.”

“We have seen inflation, by way of example, rear its ugly head,” Brooks continued. “Well, that’s one of the normal consequences of a government that is spending trillions of dollars that it doesn’t have — has to borrow to get and can’t afford to pay back. You’re also seeing wages being suppressed for American workers to some degree because of the flood of illegal aliens into America’s workforce. That hurts blue-collar workers, people who work with their hands, which the Democrats claim they represent. So this is very, very counterproductive, and it’s going to be a fantastic learning experience about the realities of economics.”

