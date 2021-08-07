Mark Levin: ‘Movement Afoot’ Akin to Tea Party, Reagan Revolution

Friday on FNC’s “Gutfeld,” nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin, author of “American Marxism,” predicted a “big movement” politically, which he said the media were missing.

Levin likened the movement to that of the 2010 Tea Party and the late 1970s, 1980 Reagan Revolution.

Both ushered in political sea changes for conservatives and electoral victories for the Republican Party.

“There is a movement afoot — I don’t think the media understand that there is a movement afoot,” he said. “It is a big movement. It’s going to be effectuated in 2022. But even more than that, you’re going to start seeing a rise like it did with the Tea Party in the Reagan revolution. These are all things I was involved in earlier in my life. I see it. I smell it. I taste it. It’s here.”

