TX Lt. Gov. Patrick: ‘Hypocrisy’ for Biden to Push School Masks While Open Border Means More Unaccompanied Minors in Schools

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) responded to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona criticizing Texas for its stance on school mask mandates by stating that he doesn’t want to hear from officials in the Biden administration “until they close the border. This is just hypocrisy.” Because the unaccompanied minors who are entering the U.S. will “be in a school somewhere, somewhere in America.”

Patrick said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:10] “I don’t even want to hear from him or the president or anyone else in the Biden administration until they close the border. This is just hypocrisy. How dare you tell Florida or Texas or any other state what to do in our state regarding the coronavirus, when you’re allowing, yesterday, we apprehended 800 children who were alone crossing the border. … And again, before they say anything to adults or children about COVID and what you should do, close the damn border. Then maybe we’ll think you’re serious. But until then, just be quiet.”

He added that the unaccompanied minors will “be in a school somewhere, by the way. They’ll be in a school somewhere, somewhere in America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett