Gingrich Slams ‘Dictator Pelosi’ — ‘No Respect for the Rule of Law’

Trent Baker

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted his successor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Gingrich described Pelosi as a “dictator” with “no respect for the rule of law.”

“As a former speaker of the House, I think that the U.S. House is very, very, very important,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. “And watching [Pelosi] become a dictator, watching her break every single rule, watching her run things entirely on her own, I think, is the most destructive thing I’ve seen done by any American politician in a very, very long time. And I think that we will see for years from now that problem.”

“[T]here’s no respect for the rule of law at the border,” he added. “There’s no respect for the rule of law when it gets involved in an issue that the left-wing cares about.”

According to Gingrich, legislation passed by Democrats under Pelosi’s leadership could lead to “Jimmy Carter-style inflation.”

“Although we already have inflation — and we already see gasoline prices going up, food prices going up, housing prices going up, car prices going up — they are going to try to pass these two gigantic bills that we’re going to put even more pressure on the economy,” he advised.

