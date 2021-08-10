CNN’s Stelter: We Covered Cuomo Story ‘Just the Same We Would Any Other Story’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” CNN Chief Media Correspondent and host Brian Stelter said CNN covered the scandal around New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “just the same we would any other story.” And “Ultimately, isn’t that what matters?”

Stelter acknowledged that CNN telling Chris Cuomo he couldn’t cover his brother once Gov. Cuomo got into trouble after letting Chris Cuomo interview his brother earlier is “an odd conflict. But I don’t think if we open the journalism ethics book, there’s no page for this. … This was definitely awkward for CNN, though.”

He added that people at CNN have differing opinions on the situation, “And overall, I think what was most important is that we covered the story on-air just the same we would any other story. Ultimately, isn’t that what matters?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett