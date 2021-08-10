Klain: We’re ‘Working’ with Employers to Encourage Vaccine Requirements, Requirements ‘How We’re Going to Be Able to Go Back to Normal’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that the White House is “working closely with private employers” to encourage them to mandate vaccines like the military and federal government have and that “We need to put requirements on people to get vaccinated. That’s how we’re going to get this behind us. That’s how we’re going to be able to go back to normal.”

Klain said, “Well, you know, two weeks ago, the president announced we were going to require all federal civilian employees to either be vaccinated or to face rigorous testing, limits on their activities, other restrictions to try to really pressure them to get vaccinated. And as you said, Anderson, yesterday, the secretary of defense, joined by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Milley, said that they were going to mandate vaccines for our troops. We’re obviously working closely with private employers to try to encourage them to do the same thing. We need to put requirements on people to get vaccinated. That’s how we’re going to get this behind us. That’s how we’re going to be able to go back to normal.”

